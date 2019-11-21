Providence St. Mary nurses request City Council support

Ten nurses came to the Walla Walla City Council meeting Wednesday with bright yellow United Food and Commercial Workers International Union shirts requesting that Council members urge leaders at Providence St. Mary Medical Center to set a date for continuing contract negotiations.
City Council decided not to support the union as a collective group because they wanted to hear Providence’s side of the situation, but individual members expressed their personal support of nurses in the Valley.
The nurses came as a union, with UFCW’s support, and spoke to the Council, explaining their struggle with Providence St. Mary’s contract.
“There are three main issues that we are fighting in our new proposed contract; sick time takeaway, reduction in paid time off, and an increase in low census hours,” said Leikin Patrick, a nurse for three years.
Nurses are “censused staff,” meaning the number of nurses that get to work on a given day depends on the number of patients. If they don’t have enough patients, management asks nurses to stay home that day, according to the presentation.
Providence wants to be able to place nurses in a mandatory on-call status for 144 hours per year, meaning if nurses would like a full paycheck, they have to use 144 hours of vacation time to fill in missing hours. Previously it was 96 hours, according to the presentation.
“Your facility has not set bargaining dates. We have a nurse here that’s on three hours of sleep. How many of you worked 12-hour shifts last night? They’re asking you not to take a political stance but to just say that this is not appropriate,” said Maureen Hatton, the union representative.
The nurses stayed for two hours of the Wednesday’s meeting to hear the Council members’ decision.
Cariño Barragan, the union’s community organizer, urged Council members to, “write a letter, make a call and talk to other city leaders.”
Barragan said the nurses have authorized a strike, but they do not wish to strike.
They want to have a fair negotiation, she said.
“It has been over a year of negotiations.”
Councilman Tom Scribner said he is on the record of supporting “that the nurses provide a vitally important role to provide medical care in our community, and it’s unfortunate that the two sides are at this impasse, and I think that both sides need to approach the negotiation table in good faith to try to resolve this matter.”
Councilwoman Yazmin Bahena and Councilman Riley Clubb and said they will support the union.
Other members of the Council were concerned about taking a position without hearing Providence St. Mary’s side.