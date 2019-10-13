The newly formed East Ward generally covers the city east from Roosevelt Street including Pioneer Middle School to the south and extending north above U.S. Highway 12 from the Clinton Street intersection eastward.
East Ward residents G. (Ted) Koehler and James Powell are vying for the Position 4 seat that represents this part of Walla Walla.
Councilman Jerry Cummins, who currently holds the position, announced his plans to retire this spring after 28 years on the Council. He does not live in the East Ward but could have run for one of the two at-large seats.
Powell and Koehler are both Walla Walla natives and take similar stances on many of the pressing issues facing city leadership today.
Koehler is the housing director at Blue Mountain Action Council and has coordinated weatherization and home repair projects for low-income seniors, developmentally disabled and special-needs clients for over a decade.
Powell is a veteran, having served in the Washington and Oregon National Guard as a CH-47 Chinook helicopter mechanic from 2008-2016 with a deployment to Afghanistan in 2010. He has worked as a correctional officer at the Washington State Penitentiary since 2013, has been a local football coach, sits on the Community Development Block Grants Committee, and has helped with the Commitment to Communities program for several years.
“I do a blue-collar job, working out in the cold and out in the heat, 40 plus hours a week,” Powell said. With this in mind, he said he’d be “a blue-collar City Councilman” as well and would bring to the table “a full 360-degree view on issues and representation” in the community.
He said he supports independent business owners and recently started the Eastgate Merchants Coalition to advocate for East Ward businesses at City Council and online.
He has an idea about how to bring vacant buildings up to code using a registration system because currently these structures “can present health and safety hazards, decrease property values, and slow economic development among other things,” he said.
Finally, he wants to work toward safer neighborhoods by installing street lighting throughout the city, advocating for a registry map that includes all sex offenders and not just level-two and level-three as currently required, among other ideas.
Koehler is a fourth-generation Walla Wallan with roots in agriculture. Over the years, he’s served on a variety of civic boards including the Planning Commission, Solid Waste Advisory Committee, Sustainability Committee, Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, and he’s currently on the Parks and Recreation Board and the Health Center Board. He also participated in the Sherwood Trust Community Leadership Program.
“I offer more than 20 years of professional and community leadership experience to the City Council, where I will be a pragmatic and common-sense leader with a focus on doing what’s best for our community,” he said.
To help the East Ward neighborhood thrive, Koehler said he’s focused on “supporting developer incentives and revitalization that can make a significant impact on the community. By improving code enforcement and enhancing community outreach programs we can grow and improve our quality of life.”
Koehler is concerned about issues of public safety and infrastructure, maintaining strong community and regional partnerships, and improving neighborhood participation and outreach. He is especially focused on issues of affordable housing, since he’s spent nearly 20 years working in that field in the community.
“As an advocate for comprehensive plan updates and developer incentives, helping to implement the Task Force on housing recommendations and the Community Council’s recent study recommendations, I believe we can improve opportunities for development and diversity across income levels and geographic areas of the city,” Koehler said.
Concerning the present question before City Council, which has drawn strong opposition in the community, regarding the annexation and development of property off Cottonwood Road owned by Jon and Mary Christine Bachtold, Koehler declined to comment since, he said, the issue might still be under debate when he or his opponent take office in January.
He would like to see the city focus on “smart development,” however, and he said that given his work at BMAC on home repairs, his mantra for a long time has been that “some of the most affordable housing is the stuff that’s already out there.”
Powell was clear in stating that he is an opponent of the Bachtold annexation and Cottonwood Road development. His understanding, he said, is that Walla Walla’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan calls for the expansion of Walla Walla to the north not south, and, he said, the proposed development is too dense and would essentially make that neighborhood “about the fifth largest city in the county” in terms of population.
He was also concerned about the cost of infrastructure changes needed to support such a large development, the response times for emergency services to the area and other issues.
“I am for affordable housing, but I don’t see these units being affordable for the people that need them most,” Powell said. “Real estate prices continue to climb while wages remain for the most part the same.”