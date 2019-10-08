Police are looking for suspects involved in at least 15 graffiti reports throughout Walla Walla since early October.
Security video footage has been obtained, but Walla Walla police would like more video and information to help positively identify the possibly two suspects, according to a release.
Areas hit with graffiti since Oct. 5 include cars, homes, churches and signs in areas including: East Alder, Hobson, East Poplar, and Whitman streets, as well as South First Avenue.
People with surveillance footage or any information on the graffiti suspects can contact dispatch at 509-527-1960.