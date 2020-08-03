Paving begins on Isaacs Avenue

Construction crews are nearing the finish line for roadwork on Isaacs Avenue.
Final paving on the thoroughfare between Roosevelt Street and Wilbur Avenue was set to begin pre-dawn today with completion of that stretch expected by noon Wednesday, the city announced in a release this morning.
The step is the latest in the roughly six months of work slated for completion in just a couple of weeks. Reopening of Isaacs is anticipated Aug. 17.
In the meantime, traffic through this portion of the $9 million project — a leg in the city’s ongoing underground utility replacement effort and road surface improvement plan — will be limited to one eastbound lane.
Shifts, delays and limited access to driveways and cross streets is expected during paving, and detour routes will be in place for westbound traffic, the city said in its update.
After Wednesday’s projected completion, work on paving the connections on four side streets commences. That work is expected at Wellington Avenue, Ash Street, Cascade Drive and Cedar Street on Wednesday and Thursday. Those connections will be closed while paving takes place.
By the end of the week, Isaacs will reopen for local business access, said Adam Schmidtgall, design engineer with contractor Anderson Perry & Associates.
With Isaacs paved, traffic will return with one lane in each direction up to the Wilbur Avenue intersection. The intersection itself will be closed until the rest of the project — including completion of the traffic signal, is finished.
General Contractor Culbert Construction Inc. has led the way on the stretch of Isaacs between Roosevelt Street and Wilbur Avenue.
Schmidtgall said this morning the work is right on schedule, possibly a touch ahead.
The project is financed through $3.8 million in state transportation and ecology grants, $3.2 million from the city’s Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan and Transportation Benefit District funds and $2.2 million of federal funds from a Surface Transportation Block Grant.