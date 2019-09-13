Carla Kitts is a walking example of how easily a young person can become homeless in Walla Walla. She’s also an extraordinary example of how someone can overcome it.
Raised in the foster system that houses more than 440,000 youths and children throughout the country, the Walla Walla woman aged out of the foster care system that provided her shelter on her 18th birthday. Unprepared to support herself, she became homeless virtually over night.
“I didn’t know where to go, who to call or even what to look for,” she said Thursday.
With the help of a teacher, she earned scholarships to put herself through Walla Walla Community College, where she recently graduated.
Now she is a core team member of the Anchor Community Initiative, using her voice and experience to develop strategies to eliminate youth and young adult homelessness in Walla Walla by 2022.
At a meeting Thursday in the auditorium of the Providence Southgate Medical Park, about 75 people from agencies participating in the coordinated effort to end homelessness among those between the ages of 12 to 24 were updated on how the process is moving since the initiative launched here late last year.
The meeting was attended by Washington First Lady Trudi Inslee, who lauded Walla Walla for leading the state in its effort and encouraged partners to help remove the stigma of homelessness.
Leading the way
Walla Walla is one of four counties in the state chosen as an Anchor Community, a program of A Way Home Washington. The others are Pierce, Spokane and Yakima counties.
A Way Home is a public/private partnership between the government and the philanthropic community that does not itself accept government funding but advocates for it directly on behalf of communities and service providers. It works in partnership with the Office of Homeless Youth, which, with support of the state Senate, granted Walla Walla $940,000 for this effort.
The fiscal agent is Blue Mountain Action Council, the nonprofit that serves as the first point of contact for those experiencing homelessness and in need of services.
Among ideas presented Thursday by BMAC Executive Director Kathy Covey: development of a rapid rehousing model for those who are 18-24 that could include a master lease for a living experience wherein users co-habitate with a roommate; intense case management to include the nurturing of life skills as a way to prevent future homelessness; a similar rehousing concept for single, pregnant young people; and programming to meet therapeutic needs around substance abuse and mental health.
“We want to eliminate the wait times for these services,” Covey said.
Case management for someone like Kitts might have helped her to navigate the extended foster care that is available in Walla Walla. The program allows young adults to voluntarily agree to continue receiving foster care services while they work to gain independence up until age 21.
The challenge, Kitts said, is that not everyone in the foster system knows this option exists. Even those who do may not find it accessible if they don’t meet the criteria or don’t know where to go for help with it.
“One of the things about Google is you have to know what you’re looking for,” Kitts told the audience.
“I’m not sure where we can go without talking. One of the ways we change as a society is just a conversation.”
Hers is just one example of an experience, she acknowledged. But that information is important to gaining understanding.
So is having a strong sense of actual numbers in the community.
Local numbers
For that aspect, Elysa Hovard, Anchor Community Initiative project director, and Nikki Sharpe, team leader at Walla Walla’s Comprehensive Healthcare, are working on developing a system for real-time qualitative data.
An effective system relies on input from an array of partners — school districts, social service agencies and law enforcement included — to account for all of the young people in the community who may be experiencing homelessness.
The vision ahead is to create what’s known as a “yes to yes” system that relies on having enough capacity in the community — from beds to services — to help anyone who says yes to the offer.
“I’ve had a great opportunity to walk alongside a lot of people experiencing homelessness,” Sharpe said. “It reduces so much stress when you have a place to stay.”
The benefit of a roof and a bed allows many who may need further steps to focus — whether it’s on landing a job or treating their mental health or drug addiction.
Based on available research through a “point in time” snapshot of homelessness in the summer of 2016, Walla Walla identified 92 homeless people in the community between 13 and 25.
Members of the Walla Walla Youth Alliance, however, believed the actual number was higher.
The largest number — 48% — were between 18 and 21, and 59% were male.
Of the 39% who identified as female, about half were pregnant or parents. Nearly a quarter of respondents — 23% — identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or asexual.
Undoubtedly, experts say, a disproportionate number of young homeless people are youth of color and those who identify as LGBTQ+.
A “toxic myth” floating around is that many of the homeless young people are there by choice, said A Way Home Executive Director Jim Theofelis. Reasons vary greatly but often include trauma, mental illness, poverty and institutional racism.
“What we know is one night on the streets is so traumatic that it changes kids’ lives,” he said.
The work started last year and continues under the guidance of Samantha Jackle, lead coordinator for the Anchor Community Initiative locally.
“We do believe we can prevent and end young adult homelessness,” Theofelis said.