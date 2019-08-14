Walla Walla parks might soon have security cameras due to an increase in graffiti and destruction.
“There has been an uptick in vandalism in parks,” said Andy Coleman, city Parks and Recreation Department director. “In the past two weeks, 50-plus sprinkler heads have been knocked off in Wildwood Park.”
Surveillance cameras have been considered for parks in the past, he said, but now they’re a priority, as the cost to replace all of the sprinkler heads at the South Division Street park is more than $3,000, not including $600 or so for labor. He added that the water loss and other items would be about $500. He also mentioned College Place has cameras in two parks.
“I think we can recover that cost if we have cameras,” he said.
Besides the sprinkler damage, Coleman said there has been an increase in graffiti at Washington Park on West Cherry Street, particularly on a mural. That graffiti was gang-related, he said. Parks department workers “just painted white over the tagging because it was so bad,” he said.
Restrooms also had graffiti, he said, but he didn’t believe it was gang-related. Additionally, people have dumped their garbage in the park’s bins, he said.
On top of the cost to repair damages, Coleman said each camera unit was $8,000, which he must pull from another parks project. He said a camera first would be placed at Washington Park. The footage would be stored on a SIM card and available to any device granted access to it, he said. Workers would not monitor the devices, but would be able to refer to the footage should any crime occur.
Coleman said Parks, Recreation and Urban Forestry Advisory Board members approved buying cameras on Aug. 5, and they plan to present the item to City Council at a September work session.
Additional vandalism has been drawing attention this week, as port-o-potties at construction sites south of Walla Walla and College Place have been “blown up with fireworks or explosives,” according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office social media post.
The cost to replace the toilets is about $500 apiece for the small business owner, Undersheriff Joe Klundt
said.
Those with information can call the sheriff’s office at 524-5400 and reference case number 2019-00008098.