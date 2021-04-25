South Park Street from East Alder to Howard streets will be closed for utility and road work starting Tuesday, April 27, city officials announced.
The closure is part of a new project, breaking ground next week, that will bring a reconfigured t-intersection to Howard and Park streets, bike lanes, and parallel parking on Park Street, replace failing water and sewer utilities and reconstruct the roadway.
Sewer main replacement will be the first underground utility work to take place, according to the release.
The Park Street portion of the project is expected to be complete by September. Improvements will also take place on Juniper and L streets.
Detours will be in place at East Chestnut Street and Bryant Avenue to route traffic around the construction zone.
Emergency vehicles will not have access through the work site during the closure.
For more project updates and road closure information, go to gowallawalla.us.