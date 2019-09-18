Walla Walla wines may rival those found in Paris, but our love locks have some catching up to do.
Apparently placed by couples pledging their love, a selection of padlocks can be found fastened on the chain link fence lining the east side of the Spokane Street bridge over Mill Creek.
The locks echo those placed on bridge fences elsewhere, most famously those which festooned Paris’s Pont des Arts bridge over the Seine River.
But the Spokane Street locks, 12 as of Tuesday, are not even close to their Parisian forebears.
According to a New York Times article, by 2015 an estimated 45 tons of locks had been affixed to the Paris bridge’s celebrated iron grillwork when they were removed to protect the structure.
“There was a constant risk that batches of the locks or even a whole panel could have come crashing down on the boats passing beneath,” the article said. “For some time, the city has periodically replaced whole sections of the bridge, only to see them fill again with locks.”
When asked about the locks, Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa said the ones on Spokane Street now will be left in place for the time being. But because the bridge is going to be rebuilt next year, the fence, and the locks, are going to come down when the structure is demolished.