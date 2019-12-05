Palouse Street will be closed Friday between Poplar and Alder streets from 8-10 a.m. for project survey work. Detour routes will be established, and no emergency vehicles will be allowed. The survey work will also impact traffic signals, and motorists should expect some delays. Contact Doug Eaton in the Engineering Division with questions at 509-527-4537.
