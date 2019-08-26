Walla Walla City Council
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: City Hall, 15 N 3rd Ave.
Roadshow: Presentation by Mayor Barbara Clark on the OpenOnIsaacs Roadshow earlier this month.
Chlorine scrubber: Authorize $43,560 for a lightly used chlorine gas scrubber form the city of Anacortes.
Sewer replacement: Award bid for the 2019 Alley Sewer Replacement, Tukannon Street to Palouse Street Project, to Sharpe & Preszler Construction Inc. for $142,977.86.
Fire reporting tablets: Approve a five-year lease plan at $73,127.34 over five years for Panasonic tablets and associated hardware for frontline ambulances and fire reporting through state bid approved vendor DATEC.
Park restroom: Award bid for a restroom building at Vista Terrace Park to CXT Incorporated for $44,887.70.
Bridge work: Authorize a professional services contract with David Evans and Associates for the design of the Third Avenue/Rose Street Bridge for $586,998.
Waste Prevention: Authorize the continuation of an interlocal agreement between the city of Walla Walla and Walla Walla County for coordination of waste prevention programs.
Firearm disposition: Approve an ordinance regarding the disposition of surplus and forfeited firearms.
Closed session: Meet in executive session to discuss potential litigation with legal counsel.