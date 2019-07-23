Walla Walla City Council
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave.
Wallowa Drive: Public hearing on Wallowa Drive annexation of approximately 3 acres located south of Wallowa Drive. The proposed annexation area has a residential land-use designation, and the proposed zoning applied to the annexation area is neighborhood residential. Action on item to follow.
Street vacation: Public hearing on vacation of remainder of 11th Avenue right of way between East Rees Avenue and East Moore Street. Action on item to follow.
Annexation: Approve resolution to geographically modify a proposed annexation at Highland Road and Plaza Way.