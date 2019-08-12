Walla Walla City Council
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Ave.
Law enforcement: Authorize the city to apply for and accept the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for about $14,166 toward law enforcement technology for the Walla Walla Police Department and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office. WWPD will receive 63%, or $8,925, and the Sheriff’s Office will receive 37%, or $5,241.
Water Main: Award the bid for the Oak-Palouse Water Main Replacement Project to Sharpe & Preszler Construction Inc. of Kennewick for $745,086.33.
Sewer: Reject bids for the 2019 Alley Sewer Replacement — Tukannon Street to Palouse Street Project. Staff recommends rejecting bids because of the cost difference (approximately $50,000 between the high and the responsive bidder) and because a required Labor and Industries form was absent from the bid package and could be contested and delay the project.
Ambulance: Approve the purchase of an ambulance and accompanying systems using the Council-approved sole source bidding protocol from Braun NW and Stryker Medical, not to exceed $330,000.
Housing funds: Authorize intent to file for Sharing of Sales Tax Funding for Housing, via Substitute House Bill 1406. This local sales tax authority is a credit against the state sales tax, so it does not increase sales tax for the consumer. The tax credit is in place for up to 20 years and can be used for acquiring, rehabilitating, or constructing affordable or supportive housing; operations and maintenance of new affordable or supportive housing facilities; and, for cities with a population under 100,000, rental assistance. Staff does not think it can be used to support operations of the city’s Sleep Center.
Camping zone: Conduct a public hearing and approve an ordinance to extend the interim zoning ordinance designating camping areas in the heavy industrial zone for another six months. The plan is to submit a comprehensive plan map amendment and rezone application when the window for such applications opens in 2020.