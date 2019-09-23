Walla Walla City Council
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
Water system: Award a water system leak detection contract to Utilis for $81,750.
Sewer plan: Authorize a professional services contract with JUB Engineers Inc. for the update to the General Sewer Plan and evaluate the biological oxygen demand load capacity of the wastewater treatment plant not to exceed $96,300.
Hearing examiner: Authorize a contract with Andrew Kottkamp of Kottkamp, Yedinak, and Esworthy to provide hearing examiner services for $200 per hour, plus $115 per hour for travel.
Aquifer storage: Authorize a contract with Northwest Groundwater Services LLC for hydrogeologic services related to improving and expanding the city’s aquifer storage and recovery program for $187,826; declare items surplus and authorize their disposal.
Budgets: Approve ordinances amending the 2019-20 biennium operations maintenance & operation budget and the capital improvements project budget.
Alder/Poplar Study: Authorize the city manager to execute a contract with Anderson Perry & Associates for not more than $925,444 for the design of the Alder Street and Poplar Street corridors from Merriam Street to Colville Street.
Utility Discount: Amend the low-income utility discount policy to expand eligibility.
College Place Public Schools
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: John Sager Middle School, 1755 S. College Ave.
Consent agenda: Payroll and accounts payable; highly-capable program plan; board policy for substitute employment; new hires.
Reports: Superintendent James Fry, including 90-day entry plan report, staff survey, board meeting calendar change; principals Robert Aguilar, Scott Kasenga and Mark Ferraro.
Discussion: Board policies regarding learning assistant program, hiring retired employees, revenue from local, state and federal sources; review of language access plan.
Action items: No action is planned.