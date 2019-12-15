Numbers jump in voter turnout for every ward in Nov. 5 election

Walla Walla’s new ward-voting system had higher voter turnout in 2019 elections than in the past two elections with no ward-voting system, data indicates.
“It seems like the new wards system sparked some interest,” said Walla Walla County Elections Supervisor David Valiant.
The ward system, approved by City Council in 2017, divides Walla Walla into four sections and was intended to promote equal representation from various parts of the city on the board of leaders. The system was developed in an attempt to improve diversity on Council.
Voters in each ward voted for candidates from their ward in the primary election, but the November general election was citywide, meaning everyone had a final say in who was elected.
Valiant said he recalls glancing out his window and seeing four young men walking by the elections office. They walked inside the office to register to vote.
“I get moms bringing their kids in to register, but I don’t usually get groups of friends saying, ‘Hey, let’s register to vote!” Valiant said.
In 2018, the elections office saw an upsurge in registrations, he said.
And data results from the 2019 local election show an increase in voter turnout in every ward.
The Central Ward shows about a 15% increase, with 33% voter turnout in 2017 — the last local election — and 38% in 2019, according to official documents.
Voters in the East Ward increased by 25%, from 28% who came to vote in 2017 and 35% who voted this year.
The West Ward saw the biggest increase, a 30% hike in turnout from the previous election year, jumping from 20% to 26%.
A 25% increase was seen in the South Ward, with 36% voting in 2017 compared to 45% in 2019.
These results are based on the shape of the precincts as they are now and not what they were designated as before. Annexations and other precinct boundary changes might have occurred in previous years before the ward system boundaries were chosen.
Other factors could be at play that affected voter turnout — not just the new ward system. For instance, a lot of voters turned out to vote on Initiative 976, the $30 car tab initiative, Valiant said.
“The South Ward has a high voter turnout compared to the rest of the wards because it is a more affluent area,” he said.
More Latino members of the community live in the West Ward, which has had the lowest voter turnout of all of the wards for at least three election cycles, according to the elections supervisor.
The 2020 census reports may result in updated ward lines and possibly lead to Spanish translation on ballots. In Walla Walla, ballots have always only been in English, Valiant said.
The 2019 election brought the most voters over at least three previous elections at 38%, according to documents.
Voter turnout percentages were higher in 2013 than in 2015 and 2017.
The West Ward is the only ward with lower turnout in 2019 than in 2013.