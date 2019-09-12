Repeated attacks by vandals with spray paint won’t keep the Washington Park community down.
Although the handprint mural that graced the walls of this neighborhood park at the corner of Cherry Street and Ninth Avenue was painted over with white this summer after it was tagged with gang-related graffiti several times, a set of new murals will soon take its place.
Walla Walla City Council on Wednesday approved a plan for new, community-sponsored paintings featuring handprints as leaves on a sprawling tree and another depicting youngsters participating in soccer, basketball, the splash pad and other activities common to this busy park.
The original mural was completed in 2007 with participation by the Washington Park community, but it didn’t receive a special coating to make it graffiti-proof, said city Parks & Recreation Director Andy Coleman.
“It was determined we couldn’t remove the graffiti without also removing the underlying mural, but we couldn’t leave the vandalism because it just encourages more graffiti,” said Byron Olson, deputy city manager.
When members of Commitment to Community, or C2C, learned of the problem, they set to work with Washington Park residents and the city’s Arts Commission to plan a replacement mural, said Delia Gutierrez, the C2C community organizer for that neighborhood.
“It’s their project,” she said. “We just want them to feel it’s their space, and they should be proud about this.”
Now that the design has City Council’s approval, the group will decide on a time and date to invite community members to gather and create the murals. People can get more information on the Blue Mountain Action Council website, ubne.ws/2kclMok, or by calling 529-4980.
The entire project is being funded by Walla Walla partners and residents, Gutierrez said.
Sherwin Williams is donating paint; Vicki Ruley, the city’s crime prevention coordinator, has donated paint as well; and two neighborhood residents, Stephen Hauer with J&G Hauling and Linda Scott, have stepped up to make this project happen between taking photos, coordinating with C2C, and continuing to remove graffiti from the painted-over walls, Gutierrez said.
A busier-than-usual summer of vandalism saw graffiti here and elsewhere in the city as well as the destruction of more than 50 sprinkler heads at Wildwood Park on Boyer Avenue and Division Street. Coleman will be talking with city officials Sept. 23 about installing security cameras at these locations.
College Place installed cameras at Lions Park earlier this month to “improve public safety and prevent crime,” according to their social media posts.