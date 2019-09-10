Progress in the effort to end young adult homelessness in Walla Walla will be the focus of a Thursday meeting here.
Walla Walla was selected late last year to be part of the Anchor community Initiative, a program by A Way Home Washington. The statewide organization is committed to ending and preventing homelesseness among those age 12-24.
Walla Walla is one of four communities where the coordinated effort is focused. The Office of Homeless Youth granted the community $940,000 to increase street outreach and housing for young people.
Thursday’s meeting will be a chance to learn how the grant is improving services and what has been achieved.
The presentation begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Southgate Medical Park auditorium, 1025 S. Second Ave.
Washington first lady Trudi Inslee, co-chairwoman of A Way Home Washington, will provide the update. She will be joined by speakers Jim Theofelis, executive director of A Way Home, and Kathy Covey, executive director of Blue Mountain Action Council.
When Walla Walla was selected, available research through a “point in time” snapshot of homelessness (summer 2016) identified 92 homeless people in the community between 13 and 25.
Members of the Walla Walla Youth Alliance, however, believed the actual number of be higher.
The largest number — 48 percent — were between 18 and 21, and 59 percent were male.
Of the 39 percent who identified as female, about half were pregnant or parents. Nearly a quarter of respondents — 23 percent — identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or asexual.