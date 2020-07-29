A special meeting Thursday will be the latest step toward the proposed creation of a Downtown Walla Walla Historic District.
The 5:15 p.m. meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission will review and consider recommending the nomination for the district to the National Register of Historic Places.
A draft nomination can be viewed on the city’s website.
The meeting will be hosted on the Zoom web conferencing platform. The meeting ID is 841 7124 6060. The public can also phone in by calling 253-215-8782 and then entering the
meeting ID.
The nomination itself will be reviewed by the Walla Walla City Council at a later date. From there it would be forwarded to the Washington State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, which makes a recommendation to the National Park Service, the “keeper” of the National Register of Historic Places and the decision-maker, an announcement explained.
The nomination includes 59 contributing structures and 44 non-contributing structures, in the area generally bounded by Rose Street, Palouse Street, Third Avenue, and the alley between Alder and Poplar streets.
Properties that contribute to the district are eligible for federal income tax credits when qualified rehabilitations are completed.