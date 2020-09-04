A mile-long stretch of Isaacs Avenue will close at various times over a two-day period next week for pavement maintenance.
Starting next Wednesday, Isaacs will close from the intersection at Wilbur Avenue east through the intersection of Tausick/Airport Way, for pavement sealing, the city of Walla Walla said.
The work is contingent upon weather conditions.
Wednesday’s closure will start in the morning while a fine rock chip seal is applied. The road is expected to reopen in the afternoon or evening.
It will then close again Thursday morning while crews sweep the excess rock and apply a fog seal, the city said. The roadway will reopen after the fog seal cures.
The work is intended to extend the life of the pavement.
The application includes a thin layer of oil over the existing surface that is thin covered by small rocks. Compaction and sweeping follow. Another application of oil, which is considered the fog seal, closes out the process.