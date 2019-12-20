Walla Walla leaders gave a standing ovation to Councilman Jerry Cummins in gratitude for his 28 years of service for the city Wednesday.
Cummins had his last Council meeting and was awarded a crystal plaque, service pin and certificate for a tree of his choosing, to be planted in a city park, in commemoration of his legacy.
City Manager Nabiel Shawa and City Attorney Tim Donaldson agreed that they don’t think they will ever see another person in Walla Walla serve as long as Cummins has.
“I am grateful to the people of Walla Walla for allowing me to serve them for 28 years. It’s been an honor,” Cummins said.
Cummins has been the representative on Council for transportation, legislation, and veterans affairs.
He also served four terms as mayor and three terms as mayor pro-tem, according to the city website.
Cummins describes his time on City Council as “the good, the bad and the ugly.”
Originally serving in the U.S Navy, then on the Civil Service Commission for eight years, Cummins decided to run for City Council and was elected in 1992.
He had been working as a teacher, a school administrator and then a vocational director for the Walla Walla School District.
During his first elected term on Council, serving as mayor pro-tem and then mayor, Walla Walla was embroiled in what was the largest embezzlement of city funds in state history, Cummins said.
Treasurer Daneen “Lynn” May had stolen more than $700,000 in public funds from the city of Walla Walla, he said.
This event covers the “ugly” section of Cummins’ time on Council, also accounting for the vote he took to extend the city’s utilities outside the city limits, into the Urban Growth Area.
This led to contractors not following city standards, forcing the city to go back and repair city sewer lines that were improperly installed and deal with crowded cul de sacs that don’t meet standards for emergency and utility vehicles to turn around, he said.
“If I wanted to look at the three good things during my time on Council … not necessarily that I accomplished but good things that were accomplished during the times, certainly the first one that I would put down was the retention of the VA medical center in Walla Walla,” Cummins said.
A federal commission recommended a shut down of the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center. The community responded and got the center off the closure list. This also led the VA to invest in new buildings and new facilities.
“He has also championed efforts to obtain $33 million from the federal government and state of Washington to build a 100-bed long-term care facility on the VA property in Walla Walla,” wrote Councilman Myron Huie in a letter to the editor.
Cummins said he was proud of his work with the U.S. Highway 12 Coalition on the project to four-lane the road from Walla Walla to the Tri-Cities.
“The two reasons for that would be the safety for our citizens who travel on that 50-mile stretch from here to the Tri-Cities but also for commerce,” he said.
Walla Walla and Walla Walla County will be much better positioned because of that four-laning when the project is completed, he said.
“That work that we’ve been able to do and the work that I have done serving on the highway coalition since its inception in 2002, I think that’s been a very good thing that I’ve enjoyed being a part of the last 17 years,” Cummins said.
The third “good” thing he said was the Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Program and the Transportation Benefit District.
“I think people have to acknowledge we are knocking out quite a bit of street repair with these two programs. We went from about $150,000 a year on street repair to over $7 million in this last year through these two programs,” he said.
Cummins made three points in the subject of “the bad,” which were issues that he thought got blown out of proportion, and were not necessarily anybody’s fault, he said.
“The city decided that they were going to do away with an animal control officer at one time in the ‘90s, we had citizens that actually had picketed City Hall because they wanted the animal control officer,” he said.
The animal control officer position was retained but it was not handled in the best way, he said.
Another “bad” issue was a person who had a pot belly pig as a pet and wanted to keep it, but the council had an anti-pig ordinance. The issue simmered three months, he said.
“It was a lot of publicity, a lot of discussion, a lot of people taking sides … a lot of screaming back and forth over a pig. And finally allowing a family to have their pig, which was their pet, which we should have made some type of arrangement for them to be able to keep their pig to begin with,” Cummins said.
The third issue Cummins brought up was an octopus-related code enforcement issue involving a mural on Inland Octopus that led to fines, years of court action, and the eventual painting over of the whimsical sign on the Main Street toy store.
Cummins expresses his gratitude to his wife and four daughters for the time they’ve allowed him to give to the city.
“I will spend my time with my wife ... I will volunteer with the (American) Red Cross, we will do some traveling, we enjoy cruising,” he said.
He plans to remain active in Good Roads Transportation Association as an individual on the executive board and will volunteer at the VA medical center.
“I had so many good positive memories on Council ... I’ve served with a lot of good people who want to serve the public,” he said.