A recent campaign rally may have come on a bright and clear day, but how the event came to pass remains in a gray zone.
Washington state Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp came to Walla Walla on Sunday for a “Victory Rally Protest,” complete with a professional sound stage, campaign-affiliated vendors and a Fair-style food booth.
Although it all took place on city property, it turns out no permits for such use were issued by officials.
Nor did the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health inspect or give a permit to Jim Antram, owner of “The Original Corn Dogs of the World” and regular Spring Fling food vendor.
Antram’s booth not only sold eight styles of corn dogs on Sunday, but workers dispensed beverages, funnel cakes, fries and deep-fried Oreos.
Culp’s team announced from the stage none of the rally could have happened without the help of Walla Walla City Councilman Myron Huie, who at the last minute found a place for the event.
On Sunday and again on Tuesday, Huie said he did so as a private citizen, taxpayer and friend, not as a Council member or as part of Culp’s organization.
Now, Huie said, he’s been criticized over that participation, which he hadn’t viewed as controversial.
“We have a right to peaceful assembly. It’s in our Constitution,” he said.
For Sunday afternoon and into the evening, Culp’s team and local Republican officials occupied much of Borleske Stadium's parking lot, owned by the city of Walla Walla and frequently used by Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool customers.
About 300 people turned out to enjoy live music, buy Culp-branded goods and hear the candidate’s message, despite that Walla Walla County is in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start Washington” pandemic recovery plan, issued in May.
Under the most recent revision, Phase 2 allows for physically close gatherings of no more than five people from different households per week.
Outdoor spiritual or religious services are allowed attendance of up to 100 people, with 6 feet of space between each person.
In June state health officials ordered every resident age 5 and up — with some exceptions — to wear a face mask in public spaces, indoors and out.
Campaign rallies are not specifically mentioned in Washington’s plan for slowing the spread of COVID-19. At Culp’s event, few face masks were in use, and the physical distancing requirement was ignored, by and large.
After the event questions arose in the community about why it was allowed by city officials.
The short answer is, it wasn’t. But it wasn’t prohibited, either.
Walla Walla requires permits for events that will block traffic or otherwise impede intended use, city Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman said Tuesday.
Under the city's rules, special events are recognized as beneficial to the community. Applications for those have to be submitted 45 days in advance.
City policy says certain events are protected by both the United States and Washington state constitutions, thus falling outside the scope of the city ordinance.
When deciding what’s allowed and how much is charged in fees, city officials are tasked with being sensitive to the cost impact to organizations “while balancing the city’s obligation to protect public health and safety,” policy states.
Walla Walla has not issued event permits since March, which is what Coleman said he told Huie when approached about the campaign rally.
Coleman explained to Huie how political demonstrations such as the “Black Lives Matter” protests on downtown public right-of-way haven’t needed “use permits” because participants use the sidewalk and follow traffic rules.
The Friday before the Culp campaign rally, Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa sent out an email to departments, saying the event did not have a permit, “as it exceeds Phase 2 group size and plans to have live music.”
Shawa said the city’s police, park and legal departments were aware of the event, and that police and park officials would monitor it.
“This approach is consistent with other similar rallies (and) protests this year,” Shawa wrote.
Inslee’s office said Tuesday that the manner in which state laws are enforced, including the pandemic mandates, is determined on local levels.
“The governor does not have authority over local law enforcement agencies,” spokeswoman Tara Lee said in an email.
“We are able to provide enforcement actions related to many businesses, but private activities are up to the local jurisdictions to enforce.”
Lee said they are seeing different actions by police departments across the state, but all begin with education about the virus safety plan.
Health rule enforcement is difficult if not impossible, said Dr. Larry Jecha, Walla Walla County’s Public Health Officer.
Around the nation, news accounts tell the story of too few police resources to take that on, Jecha said.
“You hope that (event participants) follow the rules, but whoever wants to can ignore it. Everyone’s above it, it’s a ‘me, me, me’ society … You would think people in politics would want to obey the law.”
Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said Sunday’s campaign rally on city property should have been required to obtain a permit and that the city is called upon to enforce Inslee’s pandemic health measures.
“The position we’ve taken in respect to other rallies is we enforce things that are immediate threats to persons and properties,” he said.
However, as with the Black Lives Matter rallies, the city is not trying to break up crowds or hand out tickets for COVID-19 health violations, Donaldson said.
Unlike Inslee’s initial “stay home” proclamation, which carried the threat of misdemeanor charges for violations, rules for Washington’s phased reopening approach are fuzzy, he noted.
“I am not quite as clear on the ‘Thou shalt and thou shalt not do this.’”
No one seems to be, he added.
Donaldson said he understands the conversation between Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman and Myron Huie about use of the city parking lot was also left unclear.
“I think it was left gray, city officials left it gray,” Donaldson said.
“I’m not going to go and cite someone now for something that was not made clear … We’re going to correct it now.”
Huie did not appear to use any influence as a City Council member, an action that would fly in the face of all his previous dealings with Huie, Donaldson added.
He’s never planning to try and help a campaign rally find a location again, Huie said Tuesday night.
All he knew was that the Walla Walla County Republican Party asked for last minute help in securing a large enough space for Culp’s setup — otherwise the campaign tour would have had to bypass Walla Walla this time.
After trying to find private land for the day, Huie resorted to asking the city, unaware the city’s permitting process had been suspended.
He did realize it was too late to get a permit under normal circumstances, Huie said.
He approached officials anyway.
“They said, ‘We prefer you don’t do it, but we can’t stop you from doing it,’” he recalled.
From his own research, Huie knew the Culp events elsewhere had gone well, without violence, police action or counter protesters.
"I know Culp is big on that we have the right to peaceful assembly, and every event has been," he said. "No uprising, no rioting, nothing in other people’s faces.”
The criticism he’s faced post-rally comes as a surprise, Huie said.
“The rules of COVID-19 have changed everything. I’m not blaming people for their questions, but why didn’t they question other events,” he said, noting he’s seen pictures of Black Lives Matter protesters out on Main Street proper.
“It seems like I’m the criminal here, and I don’t think I am ...I do know this, I’m not doing it again. I thought I’d checked all the boxes off.”