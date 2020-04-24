Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
Stormwater work is a few days ahead of schedule. Wellington Avenue was completed last week, Ash Street is nearly done, and Cedar Street will be started this week and be finished by the middle of next week.
Curb and gutter installation was completed between Wellington and Roosevelt Street this week, and will begin between Wellington and Wilbur next week. Work on sidewalks, driveways, and ADA ramps will continue for another couple of weeks.
Putting down the permanent striping from Roosevelt to Division Street has been delayed due to a breakdown in equipment. This work may be completed by Friday, but might be pushed into next week.
Detour routes and business-specific access routes are marked. Please continue to support Walla Walla’s businesses affected both by this work and by the COVID-19 restrictions.