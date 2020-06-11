Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
Water lines are being installed at the Wilbur Avenue intersection this week, and a single sewer service will be completed next week.
Testing of the water lines will occur next week, and the tie-in from old to new is tentatively scheduled for June 22-23. Water service will be shut off during the tie-in. Impacted properties will be notified early next week.
Crews will do prep work for the new concrete at Wilbur (curb, gutter, sidewalks, driveways, and ADA ramps) during the week of June 22-26, and the concrete will be placed during the following week.
Most of the minor ongoing work between Roosevelt Street and Wilbur will be completed this week. This includes landscape/irrigation restoration and repair, asphalt approaches behind the concrete driveways, and new light poles.
At the Tausick/Airport Way intersection, the new traffic signals will be operational by the end of this week. The remaining concrete work is scheduled for the same time as the Wilbur intersection.
Detour routes and business-specific access routes are marked.