Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
Stormwater work continues for the next three weeks. The single eastbound lane on Isaacs will remain open, but the intersecting streets will be closed as follows:
Wellington Avenue: through Friday
Ash Street: April 20-24
Cedar Street: April 27-May 1
Concrete installation on curbs, gutters, sidewalks and driveways begins Monday and will continue for a month. This work will impact business access, so drivers should pay special attention to traffic control. Some driveways will be closed one half at a time, and properties with multiple entrances may have one driveway completely closed.
Permanent striping will be placed on Isaacs from Division Street to Roosevelt Street for three days next week, Monday through Wednesday. No closures are anticipated, but traffic will be affected by lane shifts with crossing movements prohibited.
Detour and business-specific access routes are marked.