Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
As we approach the end of new construction on Isaacs, concrete is being added to curbs, gutters, sidewalks, driveways, and ADA ramps at the Wilbur Avenue intersection. This work will continue into next week.
Also next week, concrete placement will continue, a new island will be prepared near the former Kmart, and traffic signal and street lighting will be completed.
The following week (July 27-31), a final addition of asphalt pavement will be placed from Roosevelt Street through Wilbur, and work on street signage will continue.
Detour routes and business-specific access routes are marked.