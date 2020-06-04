Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
The contractor is working on the stormwater infiltration gallery at the Wilbur Avenue intersection, which is the largest one on the project. Next week crews will begin the complex task of installing the new water system.
The Wilbur intersection is the split between water-pressure zones in the city, so there are different mains and different zones on opposite sides of the intersection. This will require separate pressure testing and service shutdowns. These transitions from old to new are tentatively scheduled for mid-June.
Traffic signal work continues at the Tausick Avenue/Airport Way intersection. The new signal heads are up, and when they’re operational will provide both protected turn movements (green left-turn arrows) and permissive turn movements (yellow left-turn arrows) on all four sides of the intersection. Additional new components being installed include pedestrian signal heads and push buttons, a vehicle-detection system, and upgraded signal software, which will minimize delays.
Striping of the roadway between Division and Roosevelt streets should be completed this week, depending on the weather. The surface temperature of the asphalt must be below 105 degrees Fahrenheit.
Detour routes and business-specific access routes are marked.