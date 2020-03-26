Project update
The following information was provided this week from the city of Walla Walla:
Gov. Jay Inslee’s order permits the type of work being done on Isaacs Avenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, including water distribution, wastewater collection (sanitary sewer) and transportation infrastructure.
The contractor is taking precautions to ensure the continued health of employees. The work will continue under the current health protocols, but the situation is fluid and may require changes in the future.
Most of the water-related construction will be completed this week, after which the focus will turn to sanitary sewer work for the week of March 30-April 3.
Pulverization of the roadway from Roosevelt Street to Wilbur Avenue is ongoing, and the one-way eastbound lane is being relocated to the south side of Isaacs so sewer work can start on the north side.
Wellington Avenue will be closed to traffic at the Isaacs intersection for several weeks to allow for water, sewer, and stormwater installation, and to act as a staging area for materials.
The contractor will maintain access to Arby’s drive-through and the laundromat via Wellington and Isaacs. Access to the other area businesses continues to be marked.