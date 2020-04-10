Project update
The following information was provided this week from the city of Walla Walla on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project:
The contractor completed the sanitary sewer installation on Monday. City crews were cleaning and video-inspecting the work Thursday.
Concrete removal (curbs/gutters, sidewalks and driveways) will be completed this week from Wellington Avenue to Wilbur Avenue, and concrete installation will begin next week from Roosevelt Avenue to Wellington.
The contractor also will be installing stormwater utilities, which will take about three weeks. This will involve installation of infiltration galleries at the intersections of Isaacs and each of the side streets (Wellington, Ash and Cedar).
To allow this work, the side streets will be closed, one at a time, for four to five days each. The single eastbound lane on Isaacs will remain open during these closures; detours will be marked.
The main water connection at the Isaacs/Wellington intersection will be completed on Tuesday. Water service will be shut off in the area while this connection is being made; notices went out Thursday to customers who will be affected.