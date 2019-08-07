Incumbent Walla Walla City Council member Steve Moss cruised to a top finish in Tuesday’s top-two primary elections while low turnouts narrowed down races in the city’s two new Council wards.
According to preliminary returns, Moss won 56% of the vote in the primary race for the Council’s Position 7 (at large) seat with 2,155 votes. Challenger Julian Saturno was second with 24%, or 926 votes, meaning he and Moss will now advance to the November 5 general election.
The third candidate in the race, Jordan Michaels, was eliminated in Tuesday’s balloting. Michaels had 19%, or 732 votes, according to the Walla Walla County Elections Department. A total of 18,088 active voters were registered in the city, said Dave Valiant, county elections supervisor.
Voter turnout in the city’s new East Ward and West Ward was low, with only 15% of the active voters in each casting ballots, according to preliminary results. Only 381 voters in the West Ward returned ballots out of 2,497 active voters, and in the East Ward, 725 residents returned ballots out of 4,836 active voters in the
district.
In the four-way race for the Position 4 (East Ward) seat, G. Ted Koehler was the top finisher with 283 votes, or 39%, followed by James Powell with 229 votes, or 32%. Candidates Gayle Stevens and Derek Swain were eliminated, with Stevens garnering 20%, or 142 votes, and Stevens finishing with 9%, or 63 votes.
The race for the Position 5 (West Ward) seat was narrowed to candidates Sharon Kay Shiller, who had 170 votes, or 45%, and Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny who finished second with 35%, or 135 votes. The third candidate, Barbara Zohner, was eliminated after finishing with 78 votes, or 20%.
The final Council seat up for election this year, the Position 6 (at large) position, is an uncontested race with incumbent Tom Scribner as the sole candidate.
