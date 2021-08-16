Seattle-based architecture firm HEWITT has been contracted to provide construction design and oversight on the Heritage Square Park project for no more than $567,325, the Walla Walla City Council voted Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The price tag constitutes around 23% of the total costs for the estimated $2.5 million project, which will drastically redesign Heritage Square.
Concept art for the redesign created by HEWITT was released in 2018 and includes a shallow-water element, a bandstand-type stage and entrances to the Main Street park from Colville and Spokane streets.
The Main Street curb would move about 4 feet out and would bulb at the entrance to draw more attention to the park. The designs also include a canopied stage that could accommodate a 16-person band. In total, an estimated 600 people could be in the park at once.
To incorporate Mill Creek into the design, the concept called for a railed walkway along the southern edge that would overhang the flood channel by a few feet.
The city will pay for the project through a number of funding sources, none of which rely on payments from the general fund, according to a report prepared by city staff.
A grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office of $500,000, $200,000 from the Port of Walla Walla, and $200,000 from the sale of property owned by the city of Walla Walla will go to pay for the project.
But the bulk of funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress in 2021.
Around $350 billion of those funds went to help states, counties, cities and tribal governments cover increased expenditures, replenish lost revenue and mitigate economic harm caused by the pandemic.
The city of Walla Walla will receive $9,974,964 from the American Rescue Plan Act in the form of two payments. The city has already received half and will receive the second half in 2022.
Of this, the city has allocated $1.6 million to fund the Heritage Square Project.