Walla Walla will take another step toward the creation of an official National Historic District for downtown.
In late June the city received a $17,000 grant from the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, an announcement late Friday said.
That money will be used toward the years-long exploration of a historic district for the community. The designation could further strengthen heritage tourism and potential investment downtown through tax incentives to property owners, officials have said.
This is the third grant the city has received to help in the process. Previous work came in 2008 and 2017 for an initial reconnaissance or drive-by survey of downtown’s historical buildings and then a more intensive examination of buildings, respectively.
The latest funds will be used both to hire a consultant to complete the final nomination and to send a city staff member and two members of the Historic Preservation Commission to the July 2020 National Alliance of Preservation Commissions Forum in Tacoma, the announcement said.
A final nomination for the downtown historic district is expected by July 2020.
Based on work that has already taken place, the boundary will likely roughly run along Rose Street to the north, Alder Street to the south, Third Avenue to the west and Palouse Street to the east, the city said.
Also based on previous work, 63 of the 100 structures included in the area likely contribute to the Historic District. Another 13 potentially contribute, the city said. The remaining structures likely do not. Final details on those numbers are anticipated to be part of the next leg of work.
A historic district recognized on a national register has a number of benefits, the city said. Among them: technical assistance to property owners for support maintenance and rehabilitation, potential federal income tax credits of up to 20 percent of the value of qualified rehabilitations for property owners toward their buildings, community pride, and potential to increase heritage tourism.
In 2017, the city used grant funds to hire Artifacts Consulting Inc., for an intensive historic property survey downtown. That process followed up the previous reconnaissance-level survey completed in 2008, which initially identified the potential historic district.
Artifacts recommended structures with a period of significance of 1869-1928 as contributing properties.
Buildings ultimately listed in the district do not have maintenance restrictions or restrictions on alterations to the property. They are not required to be maintained by government or private entities, unless income tax credits are sought, the city announcement said. Even proposed changes to the properties do not require state or federal government review unless funds are coming from the federal government.