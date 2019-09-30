The Walla Walla Police Department and YWCA Walla Walla will present “The Dark Side of Social Media: How perpetrators use social media and technology to abuse their victims.”
National presenter Steve Aycock, retired judge-in-residence of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, speaks on matters of tribal justice and domestic violence.
Open to the community, his presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Walla Walla Police Department’s Fulton Community Room, 54 E. Moore St.
On Friday, Judge Aycock will provide information and training for community service providers from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
A short meeting of the Coordinated Community Response Team will follow. This will also be in the Fulton Community Room, with breakfast provided. Reservations are required.
To reserve a place for the Friday morning presentation as a CCR Team member or service provider, or for more information about the Thursday evening talk, call 525-2570 or email mbyrd@ywcaww.org.