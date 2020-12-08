For 15 years, Elf-on-the-Shelf has been a fan favorite of children around the globe and a “watchful eye” for their holi-dazed parents.
More recently the little elves have also been keeping an eye on city governments, including Walla Walla’s.
The beginning of these Santa helpers coming from the North Pole to the homes of families of youngsters started in 2005 with publication of the book “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition.”
The general concept is that the little creatures watch over their families for both good and naughty deeds, reporting back to Santa.
According to social media posts this time of year, the elves — dressed in their holiday duds — also manage to get in a fair bit of trouble themselves, pulling pranks and making messes. Opening the refrigerator, say, a person might catch an elf in the act of guzzling eggnog or whooping it up with whipped cream.
In 2020, elves are also wearing masks and quarantining in response to COVID-19, as well as getting into precious stashes of toilet paper and hogging the hand sanitizer.
Walla Walla city officials decided to invite elves to visit here after learning of Laguna Beach’s city elf, “Elbee.”
The California coastal city is a little smaller than Walla Walla and is also a popular tourist destination. Mostly for people, not as much for elves. Yet.
Last month, in a Facebook group for city communication leaders, Laguna Beach’s city spokesperson posted a photo of Elbee helping city crews plant poinsettias and asked group members if they would be interested in having their own elves participate in a Zoom call with Elbee.
Absolutely, thought Brenden Koch, communications manager for the city of Walla Walla.
He began thinking about all the ways elves could help out Walla Walla, including giving folks a new way to hear about how various city employees are working for taxpayers, Koch said.
Elves could potentially reach teens and kids, too, which is especially important in a year Walla Walla’s usual activities for youths have been canceled by the pandemic, including Parks and Recreation programs, block parties, National Night Out and events at the library.
“Our social media outreach is intended to be informative for all ages, but it’s not especially targeted toward a youthful audience,” Koch noted.
“So perhaps the elves could gain us some younger followers and get them more engaged with the city.”
He shopped local, naturally, going to the Book & Game Company on Main Street to see if they had any Elf-on-the-Shelf box sets.
There, an employee told Koch no elves on the sales floor, but the computer showed there were three in basement storage (safely tucked in for their long winter’s nap) from 2019.
It was lucky, Koch said, as social media posts are highlighting the shortage of area elf availability.
Elves secured (er, adopted) Koch sent out queries to city department staff asking for ideas of fun or interesting places the newest — and arguably shortest — employees could visit.
The enthusiasm was immediate and robust, and now Wally and Juana — so named to mirror the city’s diversity and history — are showing up at sites all around town, whatever the action is happening.
Koch is their chauffeur, and he does the photo shoots himself, he said.
Those take about two minutes, Koch added, “so the impact on the work being performed is minimal. For efficiency we also try to schedule several shoots consecutively, such as taking the elves to multiple facilities … back to back.”
The process is aided with double-stick tape and his cellphone, he explained.
In choosing which pictures of Wally and Juana to use on the city of Walla Walla’s social media pages and what to write on the post, Koch bears in mind that the main goal is to let the elves highlight what city employees are doing.
The public awareness campaign features people such as Parks & Recreation employee Travis Chester, who discussed with the elves the new downtown decorations and what businesses donated money to buy them, Koch said.
The hope is that in reading what Juana and Wally are doing, residents will be intrigued enough to head downtown themselves, maybe investigate what the public library is offering or learn about city public works.
So far in this season of elves, Wally and Juana have visited Pioneer Park Aviary, Sudbury Landfill, the Walla Walla Police Department, Fire Station No. 2, Walla Walla Public Library and various outdoor locations, Koch said.
Last week, the pair checked out the Giving Tree in the Police Department entryway.
Every year, such trees around town bear names of local children in foster care. Juana and Wally took a tag printed with a 6-year-old’s wish list and will be shopping in town to fill it, Koch said.
The communications manager is unsure if the elves will gig for the city again next year, but if the response to this year’s debut is strong, that could determine Wally and Juana’s seasonal employment, he said.
There was no immediate information from Koch on what the elves can earn in a season, but the common currency appears to be candy canes, based on internet research.