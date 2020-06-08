Donations bring hope for recently devastated Pioneer Park Aviary

By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
An outpouring of support for the Pioneer Park Aviary had city staff smiling on Friday despite the tragic, recent killing of several much-beloved birds on the city-owned property.
A dozen birds, including pheasants, ducks and peacocks, were killed over 10 days during three separate break-ins at the aviary where someone, or some group of people, cut the netting to get into the large bird enclosure, said Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman.
“Fortunately, there are no swans that were involved in this incident, as (opposed to) was reported before,” Coleman said in the city’s video update Friday.
Community support that’s been flowing in since the news broke will allow the city to pay for a security system, replacement birds and additional security lighting in the exterior in the aviary, he said in the video.
Concerned community members altogether donated $4,000, he said. And boosters Mike Murr and his wife also made a large donation of $24,000.
Despite the incidents, aviary caretaker Becky Donley shared some good news on the video as well. One of the peahens killed a week ago had been sitting on eggs at the time.
“I came in that morning and found her eggs,” she said. “They had been cold, got them into the incubator, sat there for a few days. I candled them yesterday we had movement, and today they’ve started to hatch.”
She held the peafowl chick while reporting the news.
Additionally, a swan that had a leg problem from the incident is almost back to full motion again, Donley said.
“His feistiness is starting to come back,” she said.