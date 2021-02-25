Cottonwood Road property on Walla Walla’s southern border, at the center of an annexation debate for years, is now up for a second round of annexation approval, only with new owners and a new housing plan in mind.
Hayden Homes had planned to develop a more than 370-home subdivision on the land at Cottonwood and Kendall roads but withdrew its application with the city in October 2019, after a three-year annexation process that met with consistent community opposition.
The property owners, Jon and Mary Christine Bachtold, then sold the property to a limited liability company called Cottonwood Investors LLC, owned by the Michael Murr family. With the change of ownership, the city ended annexation proceedings.
The Murrs are now proposing a development with fewer homes and a commitment, they say, to keep in mind the opposition residents had to the previous plan.
Walla Walla City Council on Wednesday set April 28 as the date to consider the 10% annexation petition of the 104.6-acre property located adjacent to Cottonwood Road and west of Kendall Road.
This petition requires the signatures of property owners representing 10% of the assessed value of the area proposed for annexation.
Residents can submit their comments to permits@wallawallawa.gov.
The city will notify Walla Walla County commissioners, other agencies and nearby property owners.
Council will consider the petition and whether to accept, geographically modify the boundary or reject the petition, according to city documents.
If Council approves the annexation boundary or amends the annexation boundary, the applicant must then file a 60% annexation petition, requiring the signatures of property owners representing 60% of the assessed value of the area proposed for annexation.