Drivers will see many detours this spring as three key construction projects are scheduled to roll out.
Walla Walla residents will get a new roundabout intersection on State Route 125 and Ninth Avenue, a new t-intersection on Park and Howard streets and a new bridge on Rose Street.
Areas of impact this construction season include, the intersection of State Route 125, Ninth Avenue, Plaza Way; and The Dalles Military Road, Plaza Way and Tietan Street; South Park Street from Howard to East Alder streets; Howard Street from Juniper to Craig streets; the intersection of Rose Street and Third Avenue; and other roadways.
Park and Howard streets
Park and Howard streets will see a reconfigured t-intersection and added bike lanes and parallel parking on Park Street. The project will also replace failing water and sewer utilities and reconstruct the roadway.
Construction is projected to begin in April on South Park Street from Howard to East Alder streets, Howard Street from Juniper to Craig streets and Juniper and L streets.
Detour routes will be in place on Chestnut Street, Second Avenue and Poplar Street and the project is projected to be complete by October, according to Ki Bealey, city public works director.
The project is funded primarily by local dollars through the Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Program and Transportation Benefit District, a 0.2% sales tax for streets, according to a city website. The city was also awarded a Department of Ecology grant to fund stormwater improvements.
New roundabout
The new roundabout on State Route 125 and Ninth Avenue will replace the intersection deemed the worst congested intersection in the area. The project has two stages and is headed by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The first stage will construct the roundabout and replace the traffic signal at Plaza Way and Tietan Street, which is projected to begin in mid-April and end in September, Bealey said. Detour routes at Myra Road and Poplar Street and Taumarson Road will be in place.
The second stage of the project, planned for construction in 2022, will upgrade the railroad crossing at State Route 125 and Ninth Avenue and extend the sidewalk on both sides to the north, according to the city’s website.
The project is over $7 million and funded by state and federal funds.
New bridge
The 108-year-old bridge on Rose Street and Third Avenue is structurally deficient and will be replaced. The project will also improve stormwater facilities and provide pedestrian safety improvements.
The project is anticipated to begin mid-May and be completed by November.
The primary detour routes will be Poplar and Pine streets, Bealey said.
Construction is estimated to cost $4.1 million and will be funded through a $3.99 million federal bridge grant with no local match and other grants.
Many other construction projects are planned for the construction season. To learn more go to gowallawalla.us.