Heading into downtown Walla Walla? Don't forget you can't get through going east on Rose Street for another few months. The bridge at Rose and Third Avenue will be out all summer.
The city is replacing the century-old span over Mill Creek, and Public Works spokesman Shane Prudente doesn't expect the heavily used road there to reopen until mid-November, he said Thursday, June 10.
"There is a ton of very technical work and testing needed because it is a bridge," he said. "I was there today, and they were still excavating around the existing bridge structure and drilling for new micropiles."
The $4.1 million project, funded primarily by a $4 million federal grant, broke ground May 24, 2021.
It's one of several city bridges over 100 years old with weight restrictions due to aging infrastructure that have needed repair work for some time, though Walla Walla has made progress recently in addressing the various issues.
The city replaced the Spokane Street Bridge in 2020, and the Howard Street and Bryant Avenue bridge was completed in 2019.
The project at Rose and Third also includes stormwater and pedestrian safety enhancements, according to the city's project website.