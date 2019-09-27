About 330 meters, or homes, were without water early this morning after one of the city’s pressure reducing valves closed, officials said.
Water Division Supervisor Adrian Sutor said residents in the city’s southwest called emergency dispatch at about 4 a.m., and an on-call water employee responded within 15 minutes to turn on another valve and restore water. PRVs are used to help regulate the amount of pressure flowing through pipes.
“It was a pretty good chunk of residents,” he said.
The closure had nothing to do with the construction near Plaza Way, he added.
Sutor said he was unsure why the valve closed, but his department will test throughout the day to try to determine the cause.
“People may see a brief outage or fluctuation in water pressure today,” he said.
After-hours water issues can be reported by calling dispatch at 527-1960. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, residents can call the Water Division at 527-4380.