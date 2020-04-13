City works to repair backup well used since floods broke the main water line

The well in Walla Walla, used as the city’s primary water source since the main water line was broken in February's flood, failed Friday morning.
The pump shaft on Well No. 1 broke approximately 280 feet down and caused damage to the line, shaft and bearings, said Public Works Director Ki Bealey.
He said the break was likely due to age and stress over time.
“This well is one of the primary sources of water for city customers while the transmission line up Mill Creek is being repaired,” according to officials.
City workers hope to have the well operational again by Friday.
In the meantime, the city is using wells No. 2, 3 and 6 for its current water source, Bealey said.
Well No. 6 has had taste and odor issues in the past, he said. It has been tested multiple times over the last several weeks before being put into service.
“Well No. 6 was recently cleaned and flushed, but may produce water with a different flavor or odor than from other wells,” officials said. “Minerals in the different aquifers our wells access are what create the various flavors in the water.”
City officials have assured residents that the water is safe to drink and is regularly sampled and tested to comply with the state Office of Drinking Water standards.
The contractor is working 10 hours a day, six days a week to restore the city’s main drinking-water line that was broken in the February flood, staff said.
Two of the three washout areas on the water line are still in need of repairs, officials said.
City employees said the challenge contractors are facing is removing 450 feet of rock and sediment that lodged in the pipe during the flood. They expect to complete the project by early May.
Residents with questions or concerns about city water can call the water treatment plant at 509-522-3775.