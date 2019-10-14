The bridge replacement project at the intersection of Howard Street and Bryant Avenue is scheduled for completion this week.
All concrete curb, gutter, sidewalks and drive approaches have been poured, according to the city.
Weather permitting, the contractor will pave the intersection today.
“These roadways will reopen to traffic in the middle of next week, right on schedule,” according to a city release.
The project began in the spring to replace the old load-restricted bridge. Funding for the $1.1 million bridge replacement project was all local, according to the city, and came from: $568,000 — real estate excise tax; $250,000 — transportation funding; $130,000 — Transportation Benefit District; and $170,000 — Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan, often referred to as an IRRP.