City of Walla Walla officials are asking residents to help identify sites with historical significance within city limits that should be the focus of a 10-year plan for preservation efforts.
Residents are encouraged to provide feedback via a survey, which is currently available at ubne.ws/historicsurvey.
Unlike previous efforts to identify specific historic sites and districts, the 10-year historical preservation plan will encompass the entirety of the city of Walla Walla, said Lisa Wasson-Seilo, city planner and staff liaison for the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
While the plan isn’t necessary for the city to seek grants or for inclusion in the National Registry of Historic Places, it will help comprehensively inform the city’s efforts to maintain its history, Wasson-Seilo said in an interview.
“This is the first plan of this type that the city has done,” she said. “In the past, it’s been a bit of a patchwork. This pulls everything together into a cohesive plan.”
The city received a $12,000 grant for the planning project from the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, which will review the plan before it is finalized.
The city was not required to commit matching funds to the project, though staff and planning commissioners will dedicate some time to the planning document, Wasson-Seilo noted.
The project’s first phase will be data collection and public engagement, Wasson-Seilo said, including resident survey and stakeholder interviews. That feedback will be analyzed by consulting firm Northwest Vernacular, which the city has hired to write the 10-year preservation plan.
The grant requires that the city send a draft of the plan to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation for review by late April.
City staff will review comments from the state agency, send a second draft by July and a final draft by September, incorporating additional public feedback throughout the process, Wasson-Seilo said.
