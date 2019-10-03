Maintenance crews will be on Plaza Way next week on Monday and Thursday repairing cracks and potholes in the roadway between Ninth Avenue and Stone Creek Place. There will be some driveway access restrictions, and drivers should expect some lane shifts.
The maintenance work is minimal at this time, but later this winter a water main abandonment project, which includes water service replacement and fire hydrant relocation, will happen, according to the city.
Additional road repair work will occur in 2020, after the water work is completed.