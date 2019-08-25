WALLA WALLA — The Tietan & Sunset IRRP is nearly complete, and the city is scheduled to reopen West Tietan Street by the end of Tuesday.
This project included the construction of a mini-roundabout at the intersection of Tietan and Third Avenue. Some motorists might not be familiar with navigating this type of intersection, so here are some guidelines on how to get through a mini-roundabout safely and efficiently.
Approaching the roundabout
As you approach the roundabout, slow down, assess the situation, and look for pedestrians. Pedestrians have the right of way, so stop at the crosswalk if there are pedestrians in the crosswalk or waiting at the curb.
Entering the roundabout
Before entering the roundabout, look around to check the flow of traffic. The direction of travel in a roundabout is counter-clockwise; yield to vehicles approaching from the left. If vehicles are approaching or traffic is backed up, wait at the entrance of the roundabout until it is clear, then enter.
Driving in and exiting the roundabout
Drive slowly, and do not stop in the roundabout. Unless you are driving a large vehicle, stay within the lines. When the road you want to exit onto approaches on your right, turn on your right-turn signal. Before exiting, ensure no pedestrians are in the crosswalk ahead of you.
Large and emergency vehicles
Large vehicles (trucks, buses, and emergency vehicles) approaching the roundabout should signal to show their intended turn (or if continuing straight, do not signal). The center island of the roundabout is designed to be driven over by large vehicles. If you see a large vehicle in or approaching the roundabout, do not enter the roundabout, as the turning large vehicle needs the entire space.
If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights and/or siren on approaching the roundabout, do not enter the roundabout. If an emergency vehicle approaches behind you while you are in the roundabout, do not stop. Continue through the roundabout, then pull over to allow the vehicle to pass.
Pedestrians and bicyclists
Pedestrians should always cross in the crosswalks, never through the center of the roundabout. Bicyclists may either follow the same rules as vehicles, or dismount and cross on foot via the crosswalks.
Video reference
The Minnesota Department of Transportation created a video that demonstrates the following guidelines for navigating this type of mini-roundabout. View it at ubne.ws/2NAqskp
Brenden Koch is the city of Walla Walla’s communications manager. He can be reached at bkoch@wallawallawa.gov or 524-4436.