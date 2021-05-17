The Washington chapter of the American Public Works Association chose the city of Walla Walla’s Isaacs Avenue project for a Project of the Year award in the transportation category, city officials announced Monday, May 14.
The $15.5 million two-phase project between started in 2019 and completed in 2020 reconstructed approximately 1.5 miles of roadway, added bicycle lanes and sidewalks that were compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, enhanced pedestrian crossings, created a center turn lane and upgraded utilities, according to the city's drafted report.
The report states the project used good construction management techniques and completed the project on schedule, demonstrated awareness for the need to protect the environment and used alternative materials, practices or funding that demonstrated a commitment to sustainability, climate change or resiliency and use of sustainable infrastructure, among other accomplishments.
Projects from all over the state were evaluated on construction management techniques, schedule, safety performance, community relations and environmental protection, according to a release.
Every year, the association recognizes excellence in management and administration across several public works categories, including Transportation, Historical Restoration and Preservation, Environment and Structures.