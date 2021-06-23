Applications have opened for the new Walla Walla City Council salary commission. The commission was established in early June and will be made up of five Walla Walla residents appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council. This group will be in charge of determining the salaries of the members of City Council and the mayor in the future.
During the June 9 City Council meeting, the seven members unanimously decided to create a salary commission rather than have Council take action on setting its salary. Established under Ordinance No. 2021-12, it was determined that the commission will review Council salaries every three years at a minimum and will independently decide on Council rates.
Applications for the five-member salary commission opened on Monday, June 21, on the city of Walla Walla website. According to the city of Walla Walla news release, applicants must be residents of the city of Walla Walla. Applicants also may not be officials, officers or employees of the city of Walla Walla or an immediate family member of any official, officer or employee of the city of Walla Walla.
Initial volunteer position appointments will be made in staggered terms of between one to three years. The application includes required questions such as basic information, space to discuss any concerns about determining Council compensation, past community engagement experience and a list of references.
The deadline for submitting applications is noon on Thursday, July 22.