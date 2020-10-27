Transportation projects, housing/homeless issues, protection of the watershed and more top the city of Walla Walla’s draft list of legislative priorities for the coming year.
In a Monday work session, the Walla Walla City Council reviewed the draft, an annual process that helps officials establish where to focus lobbying efforts at the state and federal levels.
Funding for various improvements on U.S. Highway 12 and a roundabout on State Route 125 and Myra Road are among the many endorsements on the draft list for lobbying state support. Others include support for changes to the city’s recycling policy and funding for firefighting capacity and prevention at the city’s primary water source.
For federal legislative priorities, the city included a fourth COVID-19 stimulus package and funding for transportation projects, broadband infrastructure, and local fuel reduction efforts in the Walla Walla watershed to prevent fire.
City leaders also listed support for Congress to enable federal and state disaster relief for those affected by wildland fires.
“We advocate for certain bills that might be going through the Legislature and, of course, any funding primarily surrounding transportation-type projects,” Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said during the city’s regular work session Monday.
The final list is expected to be brought before Council for a formal vote Nov. 18. The document serves as a road map as city staff meet virtually in 2021 with 16th Legislative District delegates and congressional representatives.
This year’s draft was developed through two legislative committee meetings with Chairman Myron Huie, Council member Riley Clubb and Council member Yazmin Bahena, as well as meetings with state and federal lobbyists.
The process considered the 2020 legislative priorities list with additions and subtractions that could be made.
One of those added to the state legislative priorities is support for transportation funding to install a new roundabout at the Myra Road highway intersection. The roundabout would provide for the extension of Myra south to Taumarson Road, according to a report from the city.
Staff and committee members also eliminated a priority that lobbied for equal rights to all cities, fully planning under the Growth Management Act. The efforts were unsuccessful in the last legislative session, Chamberlain said.
Another new focus on the draft list is a recommendation from the recycling ad hoc committee, a team set up to address the city’s recycling challenges. The new focus seeks to reduce the burden of cities seeking markets for recyclable waste by supporting legislation that would shift the responsibility of the treatment of disposal to producers in a concept called Extended Producer Responsibility.
Council member Steve Moss said the committee was briefed on the idea, and the committee was nearly unanimous in its support of it.
“From the ad hoc committee standpoint and staff, we think it very likely could be a game-changer with regard to allowing the city to potentially expand services and then have some of the costs borne by the actual producer, especially around plastics because that’s a very confusing market and one where cost shifts have come down to the consumer and to the city, rather than the producer,” he said.
Making a comeback from previous priority lists are items that include funding for the eighth and final phase of the widening of U.S. Highway 12. Also listed again is funding to improve the intersections on Highway 12 at Clinton Street/Lower Waitsburg Road and at Wilbur Avenue.
The highway improvements are considered regional priorities in conjunction with support from Walla Walla County and the Port of Walla Walla.
Federally, the city proposed a new priority related to the pandemic, encouraging the passage of a fourth COVID-19 stimulus package.
The package should include revenue for local governments, eliminate population thresholds for local funding assistance, permit federal aid to replace lost revenue, reimburse local governments for COVID-19 costs, and extend deadlines to spend the funds through the calendar year 2021, according to city documents.
Moss said he would like the language to include business support and support for unemployed, funding for COVID-19 testing and prevention funds for eviction issues.
Many congressional priorities are similar to the legislative priorities for 2021 and remained unchanged from last year.
One update includes city encouragement for congressionally directed funds to support local transportation projects and utility improvements in specific cases.
Another that’s similar to last year supports pursuing additional resources and policies to increase affordable housing and reduce homelessness and include sustainable funding to support solutions such as the Walla Walla Sleep Center.
Chamberlain said staff will further discuss with the legislative committee, local lobbyists and possibly the Port and county the diamond interchange request at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Clinton Street/Lower Waitsburg Road.
To see a full list of drafted state and federal legislative priorities, go to the city’s website.