The city of Walla Walla announces face coverings will be optional in most city buildings for fully vaccinated people starting Monday, May 24.
This includes employees and patrons.
City employees who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear face coverings when working outdoors or traveling in a vehicle with other people and will not be required to maintain 6 feet of physical distance, according to a release.
Officials say the update is in response to the guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released May 13 and confirmed May 19, by the Washington Secretary of Health, Umair Shah. The guidance says that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required.
The city will provide face coverings at the entrance to each building.
Some city services will still require staff to wear masks in some instances, including the Walla Walla Public Library, the Walla Walla Fire Department and Parks and Recreation programs.
Since the Walla Walla Public Library frequently serves patrons younger than 12 years old, who are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, all visitors and employees interacting with patrons will continue to be required to wear a face covering.
Walla Walla Fire Department personnel who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face-covering when responding to fire calls but will be required for medical calls, city officials said in a release. The call type and presence of COVID-19 symptoms will determine the personal protective equipment crew members are required to wear.
For recreation programs held indoors with participants younger than 12 years old, face coverings will be required for all, regardless of vaccination status.