City leaders this week will consider amending Walla Walla’s utility discount policy to include all low-income households.
If City Council approves the discount at its regular meeting Wednesday evening at City Hall, the amendment will be subject to a $136,000 cap on total awarded discounts per year.
Thirty years ago, the City Council first authorized a water and sewer discount for low-income residents who were at least 65 years old and had a maximum annual household income at
or below 125% of the federal poverty guidelines, among other criteria.
In 1998, the discount was expanded to include low-income people with disabilities. There was no age limit as defined in the ordinance.
Then last year, City Council members directed the city manager to review the policy to determine whether it should be expanded again to include all low-income residents, regardless of age or disability.
The city manager hired a financial consultant to study current practices at select cities and to make recommendations for future study and revision of the current policy.
City staff is recommending that City Council members expand the eligibility for low-income utility discounts effective Jan. 1, 2020; keep the discount at 20%; accept applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis until the $136,000 cap is reached; track applicants who apply after the cap is reached; and report results to City Council.