Citing multiple emails and public comments regarding how to locally address concerns with police procedures as well as a controversial tattoo on the arm of a Walla Walla police officer, city leaders have decided to convene a town hall when health-safety measures finally allow such a meeting.
Walla Walla City Council members said community members are asking about such measures as defunding the police — a cry going up in many other cities around the nation, as well as a movement known as #8CANTWAIT, which asks cities to consider adopting eight new policies restricting the use of force to reduce killings by police and save lives.
The policies include banning chokeholds and strangleholds, requiring de-escalation techniques be used, requiring warnings before shooting and requiring the exhaustion of all alternatives before shooting.
Other public comments centered on a recent outcry of condemnation from some and support from others regarding a tattoo on officer Nat Small’s forearm, inked in 2010 after his service as a scout sniper in the U.S. Marine Corps. The image includes a double lightning bolt “SS” unofficially adopted at the time by Marines in the elite shooting group despite being a historic symbol of Nazi white supremacy later officially denounced by the Marine Corps.
The Walla Walla Police Department has lauded Small as a war hero and exemplary staff member and denounced racism, including the killing of George Floyd by an officer in Minneapolis over Memorial Day weekend.
The Walla Walla Police Department also deleted all of its social media accounts and set up a Chief’s Advisory Committee to allow meeting face-to-face with people to have conversations.
The chief said he anticipates gathering together people from the area’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups and Latino, black, Jewish micro-communities for monthly discussions.
Walla Walla City Council received a letter from the Walla Walla synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, concerned about the tattoo, which also ran as a letter in the Union-Bulletin on Wednesday.
"We call upon the WWPD to be proactive about systemic racial bias, even if they feel that these issues do not occur in their department," the letter said. "The city of Walla Walla and the WWPD must implement evidence-based policies such as civilian oversight, robust reporting and demilitarization of the WWPD."
In deciding to have a public meeting later and include leaders from the police department, many of City Council members expressed appreciation for the public comments and emails.
“It looks like we have some work to do as a Council and as a city to make people feel safe in our community that are not feeling safe," Council member Ted Koehler said. "I have been a strong supporter of the police in the past and hope I can continue to do that and I think it requires work from all of us to head in the right direction."
Council member Riley Clubb said there were three things he would like to discuss.
“Number one would be the question of tattoos and what is an appropriate policy as far as tattoos that have symbols, that have historical connections to racial violence, hate speech,” he said. “The second thing would be an examination of our use of force policies. I don’t feel very informed on what those policies are exactly, what is kind of trained and recommended to our officers as far as appropriate conduct and use of force in the field.”
Mayor Tom Scribner said all of the emails requesting the city defund the police said the same thing, which does not discount them, but he wanted to let people know they are not alone in their opinions regarding the city budget and money for the police department.
“Yes there have been to many acts of police excess and brutality in this country," Scribner said. "Fortunately, Walla Walla has been spared those acts. To date, I believe we have been very well served by our police.”
He said the police play an important role in addressing issues of public safety. As well, the Council is working on the next biennial budget for 2021 and 2022, and Scribner invited all of those people who commented to attend those meetings and to question the Council and make suggestions.
“The city budget reflects city priorities and goals. You are right to suggest to us how city money should be allocated and what those allocations say about us,” he said.
Commenting on the tattoo issue, he said it is an internal matter.
“I would hope that going forward with the citizen’s advisory committee that the chief of police is putting together and other means, that that issue may be addressed to the satisfaction of as many as possible,” he said. “Going forward, as of right now, I think that the matter is a police department matter and I am going to trust the chief of police and his staff to address it and deal with it."
He said to the degree that it continues to be an "irritant" and people are finding what the police say and do regarding the issue unsatisfactory and they continue to come back to Council, city leaders might add the tattoo controversy into the planned public discussion.
Clubb suggested Council hold a town hall meeting rather than a work session. Council member Yazmin Bahena seconded that and said they need to make sure they have interpreters, have a big enough space to host it and invite nonprofit organizations to be the monitors.
Police Chief Scott Bieber said he is more than willing to participate.
“I am absolutely more than willing to," he said. "I have read the eight-can’t-wait website, and many of those things are already incorporated into our policies and procedures, and we’ll have discussions on the others and anything else that is Council’s prerogative."
Clubb said he believes that a strong organization should be willing to do a self-examination “and to ask tough questions and be willing to look at both not only its strength but its weaknesses. And I think that’s what hopefully we are going to show and what I think chief has shown tonight by coming straight out of the gate saying he is open to this idea, he’s ready to embrace it.”