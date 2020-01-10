City leaders gather at weekend budget retreat

Walla Walla City Council will gather Saturday for a budget retreat and to hear results from last year’s annual citizen survey.
The meeting, open to the public, will happen at 8:15 a.m. in the Fulton Community Room of the Walla Walla Police Department, 54 E. Moore St.
Cobalt Executive Director William SaintAmour will present the citizen survey results from 2019 at 8:30 a.m.
A presentation of the fundamentals of municipal budgeting will be given to the Council by Mike Bailey at 10:00 a.m.
There will also be a discussion on committee assignments at 3:30 p.m.