City Council reconsidering recycling options

Walla Walla City Council will take a second look at the city’s recycling program and charges later this month after input from the community.
Members of the city’s Sustainability Advisory Committee came to Walla Walla City Council Wednesday to ask members to reconsider the recycling “tipping point plan” the city adopted on Nov. 6.
This plan allows the city to dump recycled materials into the landfill if the cost to recycle them exceeds the price to dump them into the landfill. This would go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
But Council members voted unanimously on Wednesday to reconsider the tipping point plan during its next regular session on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
Council voted in November to raise the surcharge of recycling commodities $0.08 from $1.21 to $1.29 per month. It also costs each resident $5.04 per month for the city to collect their recycling.
In consideration of limiting costs to city residents, City Council did not raise the surcharge of recycling commodities $0.39 to continue recycling and meet the costs of a global market that could potentially rise again.
“We’re trying to also then buffer some of our citizens away from volatility,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa said at the Council’s work session Monday. “And while many of us in this room can afford an extra $1, $2, $5 a month, some of our households struggle with that utility bill.”
The sustainability committee was invited to discuss the issue with Council at a work session Monday.
“It’s a mistake to judge this simply on the cost of the short-term effects of the city budget,” Bart Preecs, chairman of the committee, said, addressing the longer-term questions of carbon footprint and sustainability.
Elissa Brown, the sustainability coordinator at Whitman College who manages the recycling program on campus and is also a member of the city’s sustainability committee, also spoke Monday against the Council’s earlier decision on the tipping point plan as well.
“It is particularly shortsighted to think that we’ll be able to maintain people recycling properly and take advantage of our grant that we received to do comprehensive education while people know that their recycling is going to the landfill,” Brown said.
Erendira Cruz, Judi Fenno and Brown also spoke to the Council on Wednesday night on behalf of the committee.
“You really only have to Google waste or recycling in the U.S. to really get an appreciation for the dilemma that the Council faces. Since 2017 the waste and recycling world has been in a turmoil because China has stopped accepting pretty much all waste from the rest of the world,” said Cruz, who is also executive director of Walla Walla’s Sustainable Living Center.
She recommended the tipping point plan adopted Nov. 6 be rolled back.
“We feel that waste that is collected as recycling should not in any circumstances be landfilled,” Cruz said.
The Sustainability Advisory Committee recommends raising the recycling commodities surcharge rate to cover the costs of continuing to process recyclables, Brown said.
She said Director of Public Works Ki Bealey developed a linear equation from past months’ charges and averaged it out over 2020.
With this in mind, the committee came up with a commodities charge that would cover these costs.
“Starting March 2020, we recommend, according to Ki’s model, that the monthly rate be increased from $1.29 by $1.11 to get to $2.40. This would translate to a total increase throughout all of 2020 of $11.10 per account,” she said.
The committee requested Council members avoid the tipping point plan, avoid sending recyclables to the landfill and avoid operating a recycling program that doesn’t recycle, Brown said.
Committee members said they would take on the task of studying alternatives over the next year and providing periodic updates to the Council.
Nine residents also spoke to Council against the tipping point plan and in support of the sustainability committee’s recommendation to set a higher surcharge to continue a recycling system instead of dumping recyclables into the landfill.
The Council addressed their concerns.
“I think we have all on Council, since we took the vote that we did on this issue, have received emails or face to face comments and obviously we’ve had a lot of people here this evening who feel the Council did the wrong thing on that issue being motivated by economics (more than) all other environmental issues. I think they are probably right,” Councilman Tom Scribner said.
He suggested that Council members vote on whether to reconsider the tipping point plan vote on Dec. 18.
“We as a Council on the 18th are going to consider whether or not we want to change our vote on this recycling issue ... We are going to potentially take action to undo what we did and potentially raise the fee to cover that cost,” Scribner said.